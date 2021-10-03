Kollur temple to observe Navaratri in simple manner

Mangaluru

The Navaratri festival will be celebrated in Mookambika Temple at Kollur, Udupi district, in a simple manner from October 7 to October 15, according to S.P.B. Mahesh, executive officer of the temple.

There will be no entry for devotees to the temple on October 14 when the Navami Car Festival will be held, he said in a release.

There will be no jatra and processions during the festival time. All religious rituals and pujas will be conducted as per the tradition inside the temple. The temple staff and priests will participate in those rituals.

The temple will follow COVID-19 protocol during the celebrations, the officer said.