‘Kollur temple should makespecial arrangements’

Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday that a large number of brides and grooms from other districts and other States, especially Kerala, come to the Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district for getting married.

Chairing a meeting of the presidents of managing committees and executive officers of temples at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, Mr. Poojary said that the managing committee of the Sri Mookambika Temple should make arrangements for the marriage of such couples according to their respective traditions.

In case any temple in Udupi district was unable to arrange the mass marriage programme, then it should be held at a nearby temple after taking permission from the State government, he said.

If the governing council of any temple was unable to bear the expenditure of the marriage, then the government would bear it. The mass marriages should be well publicised by the temples through their notice boards, banners and their websites, he said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh said that those interested in getting details about the mass marriages should call the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Religious Endowments on Ph: 0820-2575660.