November 23, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Founder and managing trustee of Kodyadkka Annapoorneshwari Temple, near Moodbidri, Kodyadkka Jayarama Hegde passed away in Moodbidri on Wednesday. He was 73.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Mr. Hegde built the temple at Kodyadkka in 1996. The temple also has a huge cement sculpture of Anjaneya. He was also into hotel business.