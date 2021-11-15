Kodical in city observes bandh

Mangaluru

15 November 2021 20:19 IST

Shops and business establishments, except medical ones, in Kodical remained closed on Monday in response to the bandh call demanding arrest of the accused in the defilement of the nagabana in Kodical on Saturday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal called for the bandh on Monday as the city police had not traced the persons involved.

City buses did not operate to Kodical.

Advertising

Advertising

In a public meeting held at a ground in Kodical, VHP Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the VHP has asked police to take drastic step against the accused, which will pre-empt future acts of defiling places of worship.

Seer of Vajradehi Mutt Rajashekharananada said that the police should make good use of their ground intelligence and other networks to trace the accused.

“If no arrests are made within the next 24 days, then a district bandh will be called,” he said. The district administration should view acts of defilement of religious places seriously and prevent the likely communal trouble.

Following the public meeting, the activists went in a procession to the nagabana and offered prayers.

Some unknown miscreants entered the barricaded sanctum santorum of the nagabana on Saturday morning and threw out an idol of the serpent god. Special police teams have been formed to trace the accused.