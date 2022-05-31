Kodi-Bengre in Udupi district declared tobacco-free

The Udupi district administration on Tuesday felicitated village elders who helped make Kodi-Bengre village in the district tobacco-free while observing the World Anti-Tobacco Day at Kodi-Bengre in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 31, 2022 23:36 IST

Village qualifies to be felicitated with Rajyotsava Award for its achievement: MLA

Kodi-Bengre in Udupi district was declared a tobacco-free village on Tuesday by the district administration. The declaration, according to Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, has added a layer of protection, while the villagers have already decided not get addicted to tobacco and liquor.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme organised to make the official announcement on the occasion of World Anti-Tobacco Day at Kodi-Bengre, Mr. Shetty said that he was surprised, when he visited the village about 15 years ago, to learn that the residents had made the village tobacco- and liquor-free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it was easy to get addicted to vices, it needs abundant determination to get out of such addiction or not to get addicted to vices at all, the MLA said.

The village qualifies to be felicitated with the Rajyotsava Award for its achievement, he added.

Local resident Ramesh S. Thingalaya, in his introductory address, said that the village with 290 houses, a population of 1,375, one school, six temples, one masjid and 12 grocery stores, is known to display unity for any development or good work. The elders of the village were perturbed with young boys getting intoxicated in programmes, including Mehndi at weddings, and getting addicted to tobacco products.

They, with the intervention of the Durgaparameshwari Temple committee, and cooperation from all residents, have been able to make the village addiction-free, Mr. Thingalaya said.

Shop-keepers too joined hands and stopped selling tobacco products, while residents got an unauthorised liquor shop in the village evicted.

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority Chairperson Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, District Health Officer Nagabhushana Udupa, District Surveillance Officer Nagarathna and others were present.