Kodi beach to host ‘Aame Habba’ on April 30

Special Correspondent April 21, 2022 00:08 IST

The Clean Kundapur Project and NGO FSL India will organise ‘Aame Habba’, (turtle festival) at the Kodi Beach off Kundapur that Olive Ridley turtles made their nesting site on April 30.

The organisations have invited the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Wadiyar, to inaugurate the event that is intended to create awareness about the conservation of marine life. The festival will see witness sand art, drawing competition, and kite festival between 9 a.m. and noon, organisers said.

The NGOs in association with the Forest Department and local fishermen have been protecting Olive Ridley rurtle nesting sites at the Kodi beach and they ensure that the hatchlings reach the sea safely after hatching. Two other species of sea turtles — Green Sea turtles and Leatherback Sea turtles — are rarely sighted on the stretch.

FSL India president Rakesh Soans said Kundapur Deputy Conservator of Forests M.V. Ashish Reddy had mooted the ‘Aame Habba’ concept last year and the festival was conducted successfully. The initiative would continue, he said.

He noted that the nesting season for Olive Ridley turtles was from October to January between 2004 and 2012 as observed by him. Of late, the nesting season was beginning in January and ends in May due to change in the weather pattern influenced by global warming. A workshop during the festival would discuss all these developments, Mr. Soans said.

Those protecting nesting sites have found nine sites in all at the Kodi beach stretch with an average 120 eggs in each site since January this year. The hatching rate was above 90%, they said. Volunteers have conserved more than 16,000 hatchlings of Olive Ridleys during the last 17 years.