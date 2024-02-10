KOCHIMUL recruitment scam | MLA seeks probe into Mangalore University’s role

February 10, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said on Friday, February 9, that the government should conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the role of Mangalore University authorities in the scam relating to the recruitment of staff to Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Producers Union Limited (KOCHIMUL).

The MLA said in a release that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recently raided the university and questioned some of its top authorities in connection with the scam as the university had conducted the written test for the recruitment.

“With the raid (of the Enforcement Directorate officials) the university has lost its stature,” Mr. Kamath said.

The MLA said that ED officials had raided the offices of Registrar (administration), Registrar (Evaluation) and the Vice-Chancellor. “It (ED) has seized some documents,” Mr. Kamath said.

The MLA said that earlier the university had commanded good respect both within the country and abroad. Hence it was able to attract some foreign students. “But some top authorities in the fulfilment of their selfish motives have tarnished the image of the university,” he said adding that the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grade of the university has come down from A to B.

“Since the name of a ruling party MLA has also figured in the scam there should be a comprehensive inquiry,” he said adding that the guilty should be punished.

