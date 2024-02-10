ADVERTISEMENT

KOCHIMUL recruitment scam | MLA seeks probe into Mangalore University’s role

February 10, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - MANGALURU

Enforcement Directorate officials recently raided the university over the scam, says D. Vedavyasa Kamath

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said on Friday, February 9, that the government should conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the role of Mangalore University authorities in the scam relating to the recruitment of staff to Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Producers Union Limited (KOCHIMUL).

The MLA said in a release that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recently raided the university and questioned some of its top authorities in connection with the scam as the university had conducted the written test for the recruitment.

“With the raid (of the Enforcement Directorate officials) the university has lost its stature,” Mr. Kamath said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said that ED officials had raided the offices of Registrar (administration), Registrar (Evaluation) and the Vice-Chancellor. “It (ED) has seized some documents,” Mr. Kamath said.

The MLA said that earlier the university had commanded good respect both within the country and abroad. Hence it was able to attract some foreign students. “But some top authorities in the fulfilment of their selfish motives have tarnished the image of the university,” he said adding that the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grade of the university has come down from A to B.

“Since the name of a ruling party MLA has also figured in the scam there should be a comprehensive inquiry,” he said adding that the guilty should be punished.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US