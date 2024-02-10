GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KOCHIMUL recruitment scam | MLA seeks probe into Mangalore University’s role

Enforcement Directorate officials recently raided the university over the scam, says D. Vedavyasa Kamath

February 10, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath

File picture of MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said on Friday, February 9, that the government should conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the role of Mangalore University authorities in the scam relating to the recruitment of staff to Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Producers Union Limited (KOCHIMUL).

The MLA said in a release that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials recently raided the university and questioned some of its top authorities in connection with the scam as the university had conducted the written test for the recruitment.

“With the raid (of the Enforcement Directorate officials) the university has lost its stature,” Mr. Kamath said.

The MLA said that ED officials had raided the offices of Registrar (administration), Registrar (Evaluation) and the Vice-Chancellor. “It (ED) has seized some documents,” Mr. Kamath said.

The MLA said that earlier the university had commanded good respect both within the country and abroad. Hence it was able to attract some foreign students. “But some top authorities in the fulfilment of their selfish motives have tarnished the image of the university,” he said adding that the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grade of the university has come down from A to B.

“Since the name of a ruling party MLA has also figured in the scam there should be a comprehensive inquiry,” he said adding that the guilty should be punished.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.