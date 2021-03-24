KNR Constructions bags contract for four-laning 48 km on NH 75

The fresh contract is for four-laning a 48-km stretch of National Highway 75 between BC Road and Periyashanthi(Dharmasthala Cross) in Dakshina Kannada.

MANGALURU

24 March 2021 09:11 IST

NHAI wants the work to commence before the onset of monsoon

Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions has bagged a ₹1,100-crore contract for four-laning 48 km on National Highway 75 between BC Road and Periyashanthi (Dharmasthala Cross) proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In a filing before the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) on Monday, the company said, “We herewith intimate to the Exchange that the Company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for four-laning of Bangalore-Mangalore section from KM 270+270 (Periya Shanti) to KM 318+755 (Bantwal) including 6-lane flyover at Kalladka town in KM 311-KM 314 on NH-75 on EPC basis in the state of Karnataka, worth ₹1100,88,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Crore and Eighty-Eight Lakhs Only) including GST. The said project is to be completed within a period of 24 months from the appointed date.”

NHAI initiated the four-laning work on NH 75 in two packages — BC Road to Addahole in Dakshina Kannada and Maranahalli to Hassan in Hassan district — in 2017. While Hassan district’s contractor, Isolux Corson, slowed down the work following financial constraints, Dakshina Kannada’s contractor Larsen and Tuobro foreclosed the contract after NHAI wanted to change the scope of work to include wildlife corridors between Periyashanthi and Addahole.

Hassan district’s work is now being continued by sub-contractor Rajkamal Builders with NHAI expecting the project to be completed by March next. The NHAI invited fresh bids under two packages for Dakshina Kannada. KNR Constructions has bagged the contract for the first package.

NHAI’s Regional Officer for Karnataka R.K. Suryavanshi told The Hindu tha the regional office was yet to receive details from the headquarters. The contract could be signed in April and NHAI wants the work to start before the onset of monsoon. The contractor would have two years time from the appointed date to complete the project.

According to a bulletin from the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, technical bid for the 15-km forest stretch between Periyashanthi and Addahole (second package) in the forest area was opened and under consideration of the NHAI. Mr. Suryavanshi said that the authority has, meanwhile, sought forest clearance from the government.