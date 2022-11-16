KMF should drop proposal for hike in milk prices: Khader

November 16, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka Milk Federation should drop the proposed hike in price of milk, which will burden common man. The State government should give a clear answer on this, said Deputy Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Khader said people are yet to come out of the financial distress caused because of COVID-19 restrictions. There is no need to hike price of milk at present.

Stating opposition of the Congress for any hike in the price of milk, Mr. Khader said then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had fixed price of milk in a way that was beneficial for both farmers and consumers.

Mr. Khader said the fight of closure of the toll gate at Surathkal has not come to an end with notification to merge the toll gate with the toll plaza in Hejamady. The fight now is for rationalisation of the toll charges following the merger.

The State government should not allow collection of toll for 18.6 km Surathkal-Nanothoor-Padil road work, which has been developed by Central Government controlled organizations, he said.

Mr. Khader said though the Aadhaar card is not necessary for enrollment of a voter in the electoral roll, personnel in some booths in the district were insisting on Aadhaar card.

The only requirement for enrollment is that he/she should be aged 18 and more and should have stayed in a place for more than six months. “If any enrollment personnel is insisting on Aadhaar card, complaint should be filed with authorities concerned,” he said.