KMC Manipal wins Mediquiz-2020

The Kasturba Medical College teams from Manipal and Mangaluru were the winners and runners-up at the Mediquiz-2020 in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The team from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, comprising doctors Navaneth Kamath and Pragadeesh, won the Postgraduate Mediquiz - 2020 Trophy here on Saturday.

The team from Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, comprising Vikas Prabhu and Deepthi were the runners-up.

The Department of General Medicine at A. J. Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru had organised the quiz for the postgraduate students of General Medicine. It was part of its continuing medical education programme.

Vice Chairman of A. J. Group of Institutions A. J. Shetty awarded the trophy, cash prize and merit certificates to the winners and runners up. Professor of Medicine Dr. Devdas Rai was the Quiz Master. College Principal Dr. Ashok Hegde and Head of the Department of General Medicine EVS Maben were present.

Teams from seven medical Colleges from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi participated. Late Dr. Vishwanath was an Orthopedic surgeon in Government Wenlock Hospital.

Comments
