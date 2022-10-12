KMC Manipal to host three-day annual conference of ENT surgeons of South India from tomorrow

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 12, 2022 23:27 IST

The annual conference of the Association of Otolaryngologists of India, South Zone, will be held at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, from Friday to Sunday.

Manipal Academy of Higher education (MAHE) and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, will jointly organise this year’s event.

Nearly 700 ENT surgeons are expected to attend it and over 50 invited speakers will deliver talks on various recent advances in the field. The major point of emphasis will be on the advances in treatment for hearing impairment such as cochlear implantation and auditory brain stem implants.

The event will include 10 orations, which will be delivered by prominent international and national faculty. In addition, there will be nine-panel discussions and eight symposia. Over 450 delegates have submitted abstracts of their scientific projects hoping to take part in competitive oral/ e-poster presentations leading to over 10 gold medals, a release from MAHE said.

There will also be a session on management of head and neck cancers and innovations in ENT.

Speaking about the event, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE M.D. Venkateh said: “The conference aims to promote knowledge among students and researchers in the area of ENT, Head and Neck surgery.”

In addition, a panel discussion will be conducted to discuss how to improve the outcomes of cochlear implantation in a government-sponsored programme, the release added.

