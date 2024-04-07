GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KMC Manipal inaugurates virtual dissection laboratory

April 07, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kasturba Medical College, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), on Friday inaugurated a virtual dissection laboratory. MAHE Trust president Ranjan R. Pai inaugurated the laboratory featuring the anatomage table.

MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal said the table embodies MAHE’s vision to blend cutting-edge technology with the nurturing of a deeply empathetic and human-centric approach to medical education. Students can learn and explore the complexities of the human body without limits, fostering an environment where critical thinking and compassion go hand in hand, he said.

The academy’s Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh said the Anatomage Table takes students into an immersive world where every layer of the human anatomy is a learning opportunity and every simulation a potential life saved. Thus the college prepares the next generation of healthcare professionals to not only keep pace with rapid advancements in medical science but to become innovators and leaders to shape the future of healthcare.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Sharath Rao, Registrar Giridhar Kini, MAHE Teaching Hospitals COO Anand Venugopal, Kasturba Hospital Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty, Dean Padmaraj Hegde and others were present.

Karnataka / Mangalore / science (general) / animal science / universities and colleges / students

