KMC sacks two doctors arrested in drug abuse case

January 20, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kastruba Medical College-Mangaluru has terminated the services of two medical doctors who were arrested on January 10 on the charges of drug peddling and consumption.

This was conveyed to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar by KMC Dean B. Unnikrishnan on Friday, January 20. Mr. Kumar told reporters that the dean informed him that the college has zero tolerance towards drugs and would extend all cooperation to the authorities concerned in the war against drug abuse. The college does not want its image to get tarnished by such incidents.

Dr. Unnikrishnan met Mr. Kumar on January 20 morning to submit details of action taken by the Institution in the recent drug abuse case. Five other medical students, pursuing either internship or postgraduation from the same institute, were suspended from classes, the dean told the police.

Mr. Kumar said though the police were not concerned with the disciplinary action taken by the college and their role was to ensure compliance with the law, he applauds the swift action taken by the administration. The dean also informed that the drug abuse cases were not reported from the college premises, but from the residences — either paying guest or rented accommodation. Nevertheless, the college would strive to prevent drug abuse in its campuses.

Dr. Unnikrishnan was appointed as the coordinator with sister educational institutions to deal with drug abuse instances, the Commissioner said.

The two medical doctors arrested on January 10 are Dr. Sameer, medical officer, KMC-Attavara, and Dr. Manimaran Mutthu, 28, medical surgeon, KMC, Manipal.

The prime accused, U.K. citizen of Indian origin Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, who was arrested on January 8 by Central Crime Branch personnel, had enrolled for a bachelor of dental sciences course in a medical college in Mangaluru in 2006-07. He is yet to complete the course. He was allegedly procuring cannabis (aka marijuana, ganja) and other drugs from Delhi and Hyderabad and peddling them in Mangaluru.

Asked whether the police would recommend cancellation of his visa, the Commissioner said all action would be initiated as per the law. The drug abuse came to light due to the neighbourhood watch initiated by the police following the cooker blast case. The neighbourhood watch initiative would be intensified, he said.

The city has over 3 lakh students, and police would take every action possible to curb drug abuse. Cooperation from educational institutions is necessary in this drive, he said.