KMC launches blood centre van

The Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Manipal on Friday launched the dedicated blood centre van on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

Speaking at the programme, Dean of College Sharath Kumar Rao said donating blood without any desire is an important part of humanity in the process of saving lives. MAHE Director (General Services) Col. B. Prakash Chandra called upon all organisations to motivate their staff for blood donation.

The hospital felicitated Udupi City unit of BJP Yuva Morcha, Mogaveera Yuva Sanghatane, and others.