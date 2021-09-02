KMC Hospital starts OPD service for sports injuries

KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, in Mangaluru has started a outpatient department (OPD) for sports injuries, which is an extension of the services provided by the hospital’s orthopaedic unit that has been recognised as a centre of excellence for treatment of knee and hip injuries.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, hip and knee surgeon of the hospital Yogeesh Kamath said that the hospital’s orthopaedic unit has been attending to knee and hip problems since 2015.

In 2019, this unit was recognised by International Cartilage Regeneration Society as centre of excellence in cartilage work. By comprehensive evaluation of knee and hip injuries, the centre advises intervention, if necessary, and also provides necessary rehabilitation.

Dr. Kamath said that a majority of injuries in sportspersons are related to knee and hip. Only 50% of these injuries need surgical intervention and the remaining can be managed with medicine and other interventions. “We have a dedicated team of specialists which provides the best for the patient,” he said.

Associate Orthopaedic Surgeon Nabeel Mohammed said that there are devices in the centre to comprehensively assess the injury that help in providing the right treatment.

Extended Scope Practitioner (Rehabilitation) Bishwaranjan Das said that people who have undergone surgical intervention have started walking on the day of surgery. Dr. Das said that sportspersons have managed to resume sports in about nine months from the date of surgery or other interventions.

Athletes Karthik U. and Rohan D. Kumar mentioned about the surgical interventions they underwent for the ACL ligament tear and meniscus tear, badminton player Rahul B.M. and athlete Shravan spoke about non-surgical interventions they have undergone.

Hospital’s Regional Chief Operating Officer Saghir Siddiqui said that more facilities will be made available at the centre after renovation of the OPD block.

Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospitals, Mangaluru, Anand Venugopal also spoke.