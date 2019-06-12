KMC felicitates blood donors, launches clinic

The Blood Bank at Kasturba Hospital Manipal celebrated World Blood Donor Day 2019, here on Saturday by felicitating donors, and launching Donor Health Clinic.

A release on Monday said that the World Blood Donor Day is on June 14 and the theme this year is ‘Safe Blood to All’. During the event, philanthropist G. Shankar was felicitated for his yeomen service towards motivating donors and creating awareness about blood donation.

“Regular voluntary blood donors are key players in providing safe blood,” said Sharath Rao, Associate Dean of KMC, after launching the Donor Health Clinic.

Shamee Shastry, Head of the Blood Bank, said: “Finding effective ways to retain voluntary blood donors is crucial, and addressing the reasons for donor deferral is an important strategy to retain the shrinking blood donor pool.” Poornima Baliga, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, felicitated Mogaveera Yuva Sanghatane, Shubha and Lalita, winners of the awards sponsored by Dr. K. Sathish Shetty Charitable Trust for organisation achieving highest number of voluntary blood donations, best technical staff and non-technical staff, respectively.