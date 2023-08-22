KMC doctor to lead Lancet Commission study

August 22, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Naveen Sulakshan Salins, Professor and Head, Department of Palliative Medicine, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, has been appointed to lead a Lancet Commission study on the humanitarian crisis of cancer in low-resource regions across the globe.

The Lancet is an international weekly general medical journal founded in England in 1823 by Thomas Wakley.

Dr. Salins is also co-ordinator of Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre and Associate Dean of Research, KMC.

The commission has a distinguished body of experts hailing from Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Oceania as its members. The commission will convene its inaugural meeting in London from November 15-17, 2023, followed by a subsequent gathering in Toronto in 2024.

Over the next two years (2023-2025), Dr. Salins and his team will diligently analyse the underlying factors contributing to the disparity between the biomedical and humanitarian aspects of cancer care. Their mission encompasses devising strategic approaches to rectify this imbalance while examining the intricate interplay of political economy, value systems, and commercial drivers that impact resource allocation for cancer research, education, and clinical care, a release from Padmaraj Hegde, Dean, KMC, Manipal said.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in addressing the global health burden imposed by cancer and presents a unique opportunity for India to lead and guide international efforts in mitigating the suffering caused by this debilitating disease. Dr. Salins’ leadership and the collective efforts of the Lancet Commission are poised to significantly influence international health policies concerning cancer care, resource allocation, and the alleviation of financial strains associated with cancer treatment, the release said.

Dr. Salins is a recipient of international palliative care award from the European Association of Palliative at Rotterdam, Netherlands, Dr. Hegde said.

