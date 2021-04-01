KMC asked to provide more staff to Wenlock and Goschen

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar speaking to Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, M. Venkataraya Prabhu and others at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Also seen is Superintendent of Lady Goschen Hospital Durgaprasad M.R. (left).

MANGALURU

01 April 2021 00:13 IST

The two government hospitals, with a bed capacity of 1,300, have been of great support to students of the institution since 1955, says Minister

While urging Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, to submit a revised proposal about its memorandum of understanding for the use of Government Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals to provide clinical training for students, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday told the institution to provide more specialist doctors and other personnel to the two hospitals.

During a review meeting held at the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday, Dr. Sudhakar said that KMC has greatly been benefited by its MoU with the Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals. These two government hospitals, with a bed capacity of 1,300, have been of great support to students of the institution since 1955.

“The institution should scale up and make available more specialist doctors, nursing staff and Group C and Group D personnel, which should be commensurate with the increase in the number of patients in the Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals,” the Minister said.

While asking KMC Dean M. Venkataraya Prabhu and other representatives of the institution to submit a revised proposal, he directed Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to submit a report about the needs of the two hospitals.

“We will have a discussion in Bengaluru,” the Minister said.

Pointing out at the fewer number of speciality and super speciality treatment procedures available at the Government Wenlock and other government hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme, Dr. Sudhakar expressed the need to motivate doctors to take up the task.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said that though primary health centres (PHCs) were carrying out treatment procedures under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme, they were unable to claim the amount because of difficulty in uploading data due to the absence of data entry operators.

There was an urgent need to fill 139 vacant posts of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery, 189 posts of Male Health Workers and 15 posts of specialist doctors, he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said that compound walls for 34 primary health centres will be built using the funds of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Medicinal and other useful saplings will be planted on those premises, he added.

Dr. Sudhakar said that the old PHC in Punjalkatte in Bantwal taluk will be upgraded at a cost of ₹ 6 crore. This PHC will be among the 250 being modernised in the first phase of the work to upgrade infrastructure and other facilities in PHCs. More PHCs in Dakshina Kannada will be upgraded shortly, he said.