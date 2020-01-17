Kites dot skies above Panambur beach

A strong breeze, the crammed space on Panambur beach here did not diminish the spirit of kite flyers, who participated in a good number in the three-day international kite festival that began on Friday.

As many as 20 teams from seven countries took part in the kite festival, which is being held as part of the ongoing 10-day Karavali Utsav.

Among the interesting kites included a 8-metre Hanuman by Liannawati and Anton – members of the team from Bandung in Indonesia.

“The Hanuman in Ramayana is revered in our country too,” said 62-year-old Liannawati. Lack of space, she said, prevented her from flying the 15-feet long Subali (Vali), which is another character from the Ramayan.

Ron and Baew Spaulding from Thailand, who are popular as the ‘kite couple’, displayed one that had a flying Mongolian horse and a few characters from the Transformers series.

70-year-old Andreas from Bali had the western adaptation of Jangaon Dragon.

Jan and Vlieger from the Netherlands displayed the flat Ha Ka Ku kite prepared by a combination of triangles.

“This is among the kites I have prepared between October to December. Now I move around displaying these kites at the festivals,” said Mr. Jan, who recently retired as a baker.

Rachel and Ephrain, a couple from Israel, said that a strong wind prevented them from displaying their ‘spinning wheel’ kite.

The city’s own Team Mangalore displayed its biggest Kathakali and other kites, namely Yakshagana and Bannadavesha.

Mahesh Chowda, Shubham Kamdar, S. Chawda, and Bikram Bavarja from Anand Kite Club of Rajkot displayed kites featuring a rat fish, a crocodile, and some popular cartoon characters.

There were many children and elders purchasing kites and flying it.

HP Gas gave away kites for free while promoting about their mini-gas cylinders and digital transactions.