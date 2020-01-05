Kite Festival to add colour to 10-day Karavali Utsava

A three-day International Kite Festival will be the added attraction for the 10-day Karavali Utsava starting on January 10 with several National and International Kite Flying teams confirming their participation.

The Kite Festival would be held during the last three days of Karavali Utsava, from January 17 to January 19 at the Panambur Beach. Experienced kite fliers, both from within and outside the country, would participate in the festival adding colours to Karavali Utsava, said an official release here. Preparations are afoot for the Kite Festival with many international kite fliers expressing their willingness to be a part of the festival. The international fliers have experience of exhibiting their talent in many other countries with their expertise in choosing subjects and designs to suit a particular event.

Kite fliers from Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Scotland, Turkey, Thailand, the Netherlands, etc., will participate in the event while talks are on to get fliers from Australia and Switzerland for the event.

The district administration has already constituted a sub-committee for the Kite Festival, which is working on travel, accommodation and other requirements of the fliers besides arranging basic facilities at the event venue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh held a meeting to review preparations for the Karavali Utsava here on Friday.

Examining the preparations, the DC said cultural programmes should be attractive and said there should be no discomfort to artists participating in the programmes scheduled at Utsava Grounds and Kadri Park. The cultural procession on the inaugural day on January 10 will pass through the main roads of the city, Ms. Rupesh said and urged residents of the district to attend the programme in large numbers. She directed officials concerned to provide basic amenities, including drinking water and toilet facilities, at Utsava Grounds as well as Kadri Park.

Additional DC M.J. Roopa, Assistant commissioner Madan Mohan, office-bearers of sub committees including Narendra Nayak, Yatish Baikampady, Gaurav Hegde, Nisarga Manjunath and others were present.