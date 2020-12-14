Kishore Kumar Kodgi is new CAMPCO president

Kishore Kumar Kodgi

MANGALURU

14 December 2020 01:09 IST

Shankaranarayana Bhat Khandige re-elected vice-president

Kishore Kumar Kodgi was elected president of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO) here on Sunday. He is from Amavasyebail in Kundapur of Udupi district.

Shankaranarayana Bhat Khandige was re-elected as vice-president of the cooperative.

Mr. Kodgi and Mr. Khandige will be in office till 2025.

The newly elected 16 directors of the board of the cooperative met in the head office of the cooperative here in the afternoon and selected the cooperative president and vice-president, a release said.

Earlier, all the 16 new directors of the board had been elected unopposed.

The cooperative conducted its annual general body meeting in the city in the forenoon. The other directors of the cooperative from Karnataka are Raghavendra H.M. from Shivamooga, Shambhulinga Ganapathi Hegde from Sirsi, S.R. Satishchandra, outgoing president, from Vitla, Krishna Prasad Madthila from Sullia, Mahesh Chowta and Raghavendra Bhat, both from Bantwal, and Dayananda Hegde from Karkala.

The other directors from Kerala are Padmaraja Pattaje from Badiyadkka, Jayaprakash Narayana T.K. from Meeyapadavu, Jayarama Saralaya from Panattadi, Balakrishna Rai from Paivalike, Radhakrishnan K. from Hosadurga, Sathyanarayana Prasad from Mulleriya and Suresh Kumar Shetty from Kidor, the release added.