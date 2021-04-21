Kishore Kumar is new Registrar

MANGALURU

21 April 2021 23:12 IST

Kishore Kumar C.K., who was Director of Physical Education, Mangalore University, took charge as Registrar (administration) of the university on Wednesday.

The office of the Registrar (administration) was vacant following the transfer of K. Raju Mogaveera as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu.

Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma was holding additional charge.

Mr. Kumar earlier served as in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University. As Director of Physical Education, he had brought out the sports policy of Mangalore University. He has 29 years of teaching experience.