Mangaluru

Kishore Kumar is new Registrar

Kishore Kumar C.K., who was Director of Physical Education, Mangalore University, took charge as Registrar (administration) of the university on Wednesday.

The office of the Registrar (administration) was vacant following the transfer of K. Raju Mogaveera as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu.

Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma was holding additional charge.

Mr. Kumar earlier served as in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University. As Director of Physical Education, he had brought out the sports policy of Mangalore University. He has 29 years of teaching experience.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 11:13:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/kishore-kumar-is-new-registrar/article34379625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY