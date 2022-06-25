KIOCL to donate ₹15 lakh for raising Miyawaki urban forests

KIOCL has decided to provide ₹15 lakh assistance to raise Miyawaki urban forest at three places in the city jointly by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists and the Forest Department.

Company’s Senior General Manager Ramakrishna made this announcement at the launch of “Hasire Usiru” programme organised by the union in collaboration with KIOCL, the Mangaluru City Corporation, and the Forest Department near the Patrika Bhavana here on Saturday.

He lauded the initiative of the union in taking up afforestation in a big way and spreading awareness among the public.

Speaking after planting a sapling, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said MCC will develop fruit-bearing avenue trees in and around the Patrika Bhavana in Gandhinagar.

Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said the initiative of the association will go a long way in increasing the green cover in the city as well as the district.

On the occasion, Mr. Ramakrishna distributed fruit-bearing saplings, masks, and seeds to the students of Government Higher Primary School, Gandhinagar.

MCC councillor Sandhya Achar, Deputy Conservator of Forest Y. K. Dinesh Kumar, union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, general secretary Jitendra Kundeshwara, and others were present.