KIOCL sees loss of ₹3.66 cr. in third quarter

KIOCL Ltd. registered a loss of ₹3.66 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 as against a net profit of ₹21.15 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Chairman and Managing Director M.V. Subba Rao said in a release that during the third quarter iron ore market was dull owing to various factors.

“Due to this, the company made an operating loss during October and November of 2019-20. It showed a substantial improvement in profit during December of 2019-20,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the statutory clearance for starting mining operations at Devadari mines in Karnataka is under process.

The total revenue earned from operations stood at ₹4,78.24 crore during the quarter as against ₹4,24.63 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

However, KIOCL exported 82% of pellets, which is high in recent years, he said. The new vertical of the company, which is exploration of minerals, is emerging a revenue generating vertical. This vertical received orders for ₹98 crore.

The pellet production during the quarter stood at 5.90 lakh tonnes against the target of ₹6.2 lakh tonnes.