KIOCL profit in Q3 up

KIOCL Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Steel, posted a profit after tax of ₹63.82 crore during the third quarter of 2020-21 as against a loss of ₹3.66 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
The income from operations stood at ₹546.28 crore during Q3 of 2020-21 as against ₹478.24 crore in Q3 of 2019-20, according to its Chairman and Managing Director M.V. Subba Rao.
He said in a release on Wednesday that the sea-borne iron market depicted positively during December 2020 due to good demand from Chinese steel mills and lower port stock.
Strong demand for iron ore pellet in overseas market due to higher steel production in China, robust domestic demand due to shortage of iron ore, and higher steel prices resulted in encouraging financial performance of the company, the chairman said.
During the third quarter of 2020-21, pellet production and despatches stood at 0.489 million tonnes and 0.522 million tonnes, respectively, the release said.
