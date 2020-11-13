KIOCL posts ₹31.32 crore profit in second quarter

M.V. Subba Rao

MANGALURU

13 November 2020

Increase in profit is due to a rise in pellet prices: Subba Rao

KIOCL Limited, a Union government undertaking under the Ministry of Steel, posted ₹ 31.32 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the second quarter of the current financial year. It is up by 669 % when compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company M.V. Subba Rao said in a release here on Thursday that the board of the company approved of the second quarter and half yearly audited financial results in its virtual meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The increase in profit is due to a rise in pellet prices during the second quarter. The total revenue in the second quarter went up by 26 % to ₹ 486.44 crore, he said.

Mr. Rao said that the company scored well during the first half of the financial year amid COVID-19 and incessant rainfall that caused disruptions in iron ore supplies from Chhattisgarh. The company has also undertaken stringent austerity measures to improve profitability for its long-term sustenance.

Half yearly results

The profit after tax increased by 109 % to ₹ 43.34 crore as against ₹ 20.71 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

The total revenue earned stood at ₹ 947.02 crore as against ₹ 1,012.71 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Mr. Rao said that the company is continuously exploring new markets for sale of pellets as well as raw material sources for cost effectiveness from both domestic and international markets.

The exploration works offered by the State government and National Mineral Exploration Trust are continuing as per schedule. Exploration activities have also started in Reddipalyam, Tamil Nadu, and in Bagalkot in Karnataka for establishing limestone reserves.

The Managing Director said that a solar power plant is expected to be commissioned at Chikkanayakana Halli in Tumakuru shortly. Project work for installing vertical pressure filters at the pellet plant in Mangaluru has just started.