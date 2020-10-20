KIOCL planning beneficiation and pelletisation plant

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste at a meeting to review the functioning of KIOCL in Bengaluru.

MANGALURU

20 October 2020 00:38 IST

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste has said that KIOCL is planning to set up a beneficiation and a pelletisation plant in Devadari in Ballari district. Each one of them will have two million tonne processing capacity per annum.

The plants will come up after getting statutory clearance for the operation of Devadari mines.

The Minister was speaking after visiting KIOCL’s corporate office in Bengaluru on Sunday, the public sector company said in a release here on Monday.

The new project of the company will create employment opportunities for local community, development of surrounding areas and will bring good revenue to the government, he said.

The Minister thanked the State government for recommending an iron ore block in the Devadari ranges for the company, it said.

The Minister reviewed the performance of the company in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry and the efforts made towards implementation of new projects and the bottleneck thereon.

He said that KIOCL has done pioneering work in the field of iron-ore mining and beneficiation of magnetite ore in the State and has been a leader in the country for pelletisation. The government is emphasising on increased utilisation of pellets as a raw material in the blast furnaces and sponge iron industry in the country. KIOCL can contribute immensely in utilising these resources in the national interest.

The Minister appreciated the company for setting up up a 5 MW solar power plant in Tumakuru district recently.

Chairman and Managing Director of the company M.V. Subba Rao requested the Minister to expedite clearances from the government for the company’s forthcoming projects, the release said.