KIOCL pellet production up to 2.37 million tonnes

Pellet production of KIOCL Ltd. increased to 2.37 million tonnes during 2019-20 as against 2.23 million tonnes in 2018-19, recording a growth of 6.12 %.

Export of pellets from the company stood at 1.99 million tonnes during 2019-20. This is the highest quantity exported since the closure of the captive mine of the company at Kudremukh at the end of 2005, according to a release by the company.

The total export of the company stood at 84 % of production, and it shot up by 31 % year-on-year basis.

The company reached the markets of Brazil, West Asia, China and Europe. This facilitated in improving the overall performance of the company, it said.