KIOCL Ltd. posts ₹194 croe net profit in Q4 of 2020-21

KIOCL Ltd., a Union government undertaking, has registered a net profit of ₹194 crore during the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as against a net profit of ₹26.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, recording a growth of 633.73%.

The net profit went up from ₹43.48 crore in 2019-20 to ₹301.17 crore in 2020-21, recording a growth of 593.93%.

The Board of Directors of the company, which met on Thursday, recommended a dividend of ₹1.64 per equity share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Chairman and Managing Director of KIOCL Ltd. M.V. Subba Rao said in a release here on Thursday that the company’s financial performance for 2020-21 was strong due to high sales realisation and adoption of cost control measures.

“Despite tough challenges caused by a worst-ever pandemic, production activities continued uninterruptedly with the team work of dedicated employees of KIOCL, and guidance from the board and the Union Ministry of Steel,” he said.

The pellet production stood at 2.21 million tonnes in 2020-21 as against 2.37 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

He said that the marginal drop in production was mainly due to disturbance such as severe rain and poor visibility at sourcing point of iron ore fines. This resulted in short supply of raw material.

The company has completed project works of 5 MW Solar Power Plant and 1,000 TPH Barrel-type Blender Reclaimer. The installation of Vertical Pressure Filter units at the Pellet Plant is in progress. It is expected to be completed during the current financial year, the release said.

Mr. Rao said that the company has continued its efforts to expand pellet market to different international markets such as Brazil and MENA countries. The share of the Chinese market is 44% and MENA countries 41%, he said.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹939.71 crore in 2020-21 as against ₹499.75 crore in 2019-20.