KIOCL donates ₹25 lakh towards CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

MANGALURU

06 July 2021 19:34 IST

KIOCL Limited has donated ₹25 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In-charge Chairman and Managing Director of the company S.K. Gorai handed over a cheque for the amount to Chief Minister B S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Monday. The amount donated came from the one-day salary of the employees of the company, a release said here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Gorai told the Chief Minister that the company has spent ₹3.07 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund for COVID-19 containment measures in the State.

It has contributed ₹1.85 crore for setting up two medical oxygen manufacturing units, one in Dakshina Kannada and the other in Mandya district.

The company has donated an ambulance by spending ₹17.30 lakh to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, gave 100 backrest cots with beds to government hospitals in Dakshina Kannada.

In addition, it has handed over grocery kits, sanitisers and face masks to labour and contract workers at a cost of ₹97 lakh.

Director (Commercial) Saminathan T. and Director (Production & Project) of the company K.V. Bhaskara Reddy were present, the release said.