KIOCL chess tournament on March 21

Mangaluru

14 March 2021 00:49 IST

KIOCL Ltd. will organise the third Kudremukh Trophy, an inter-district open rapid chess tournament, on March 21 at Nehru Bhavan, KIOCL Township, Kavoor.

The competition will be conducted in the age-wise categories of 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 years, and open category, with special prizes to be presented to ‘Best Veteran’ and ‘Best Youngest Player’.

Advertising

Advertising

The total cash prizes plus trophies will be worth ₹60,000. Competitions will be held in separate categories for boys and girls. The last date for registration is March 19. A registration fee of ₹400 will be charged. For more details, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkCTGdJZpymKM21k1iIvqclzmZ45nDdkYRb1tStINjzz7LcQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0. Fill up the online registration form and make payment to the Kudremukh account. For any queries, send an email to kudremukhchess@gmail.com, a press release said.