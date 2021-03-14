KIOCL chess tournament on March 21

KIOCL Ltd. will organise the third Kudremukh Trophy, an inter-district open rapid chess tournament, on March 21 at Nehru Bhavan, KIOCL Township, Kavoor.
The competition will be conducted in the age-wise categories of 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 years, and open category, with special prizes to be presented to ‘Best Veteran’ and ‘Best Youngest Player’.
The total cash prizes plus trophies will be worth ₹60,000. Competitions will be held in separate categories for boys and girls. The last date for registration is March 19. A registration fee of ₹400 will be charged. For more details, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkCTGdJZpymKM21k1iIvqclzmZ45nDdkYRb1tStINjzz7LcQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0. Fill up the online registration form and make payment to the Kudremukh account. For any queries, send an email to kudremukhchess@gmail.com, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath