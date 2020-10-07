KIOCL achieves highest export turnover in 2019-20

M.V. Subba Rao (centre), Chairman and MD of KIOCL, with other officials at the annual general meeting of the company in Bengaluru recently.

Mangaluru

07 October 2020 02:14 IST

The company plans to spend about ₹ 3,553 crore towards expansion and diversification

KIOCL Ltd., a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Steel, exported 1.99 million tonnes of pellets worth ₹1,574.13 crore, highest since the closure of its Kudremukh captive mine (2005) during 2019-20.

Total exports stood at 84%, up by 31% year-on-year basis, penetrating into Brazil, Middle East, China, European markets etc., thereby improving overall performance of the company all through complete utilisation of sea route, said a release here.

Stating this at KIOCL’s 44th annual general meeting held at Bengaluru recently through video-conferencing, Company Chairman and MD M.V. Subba Rao noted insights by the company made it stronger thereby producing better results despite COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

During the year, the pellet production was 2.375 million tonnes, up by 6% YoY, pellet dispatch was 2.356 million tonnes, up by 7% YoY, revenue from operations was ₹2,056.53 crore, up by 2% YoY and profit after tax was ₹43.48 crore, he said while declaring a dividend of ₹0.7 per equity share.

Capacity expansion

Stating that the company was passing through an important phase, Mr. Rao noted major projects were under way to diversify the activities from a mere single product company whose plant was away from both mine and consumer head. In this direction, about ₹3,553 crore are being spent on expansion and diversification projects.

Setting up of a 5 MW captive solar power plant in Karnataka, modernisation of Pellet Plant Unit by installing Vertical Pressure Filters and Reclaimers to handle iron ore fines, undertaking mineral ore exploration works as an exploration entity for State and Union governments setting up of 1.8 lakh tonnes per annum Coke Oven Plant and 2 LPTA Ductile Iron Spun Pipe Plant and 2 MPTA pellet plant as a joint venture with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., Vaizag, were under different stages of implementation as part of diversification and expansion, Mr. Rao said.

The company has spent ₹3.31 crore in 2019-20 towards various corporate social responsibility initiatives in education, sports, drinking water etc, he added.