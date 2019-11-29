Mangaluru

KIADB told to take steps to preventflooding in industrial area

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh chairing a meeting of industrialists in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Thursday instructed the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) officials to conduct a survey of flood-prone places in Baikampady Industrial Area and prepare a proposal for rebuilding storm-water drains scientifically to prevent flooding of industrial units.

She was speaking at a meeting of industrialists and officials at her office here.

The Deputy Commissioner said that industrial unit owners have complained that some of them have suffered losses due to flooding in the rainy season. The lack of proper storm-water drains has been resulting in flooding.

She said that only such sites which have been converted for industrial purpose should be allotted to industrial units.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the KIADB to identify land to develop new industrial areas and ensure that those areas had enough water supply.

Sites were allotted to five industries on the occasion.

