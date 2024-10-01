Khuba urges BJP cadres to achieve membership drive target in Udupi district

Former Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba on Monday, September 30, said Udupi district is at the forefront in the State as far as organisational matters of the Bharatiya Janata Party are concerned and urged the cadres to work hard to achieve the members’ enrolment targets given by the party.

He was speaking after a meeting to review the progress of the membership drive at the BJP district office chaired by district president Kishore Kumar Kundapura in Udupi. Mr. Khuba said the membership drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 has gained momentum across the country. Party cadres should spare at least two hours a day towards enrolling new members, he suggested.

Besides making door-to-door visits encouraging people to join the party, cadres should also take into confidence fans of Mr. Modi to increase the numbers. Elected representatives, leaders, office-bearers, and cadres could achieve the target by holding campaigns in an organised manner, he said.

Felicitating Mr. Khuba, Mr. Kundapura informed the meeting that the drive picked up speed across the district during the last week. Everyone has to work in unison to achieve target given by the State leadership.

On the occasion, Mr. Khuba felicitated Deepak Kumar Shetty, BJP Byndoor Mandala president, Mann Ki Baat Mandala coordinator Priyadarshini Devadiga, and district Mahila Morcha general secretary R.K. Anitha for 91% progress in the September 29 Man Ki Baat upload process. He also felicitated K.S. Sudhir, Byndoor Mandala general secretary, for enrolling over 2,000 members.

District general secretary Reshma Uday Shetty gave details of the cleanliness drive to be undertaken by the Party on Wednesday, October 2, to mark the Gandhi Jayanthi and the service week of the party. Leaders Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, K. Uday Kumar Shetty, Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, Thingale Vikramarjuna Hegde, and others were present.

