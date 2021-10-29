Khuba to lay foundation stone today for MCF ammonia plant renovation

MANGALURU

29 October 2021 00:44 IST

It will help improve performance in terms of energy consumption, production cost

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the ammonia plant (intermediate in urea production) at Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers here on Friday.

Minister S. Angara, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Members of Legislative Assembly Y. Bharath Shetty and D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Premananda Shetty will attend the programme at 2 p.m.

A release from MCF here said that the ammonia and urea plants of MCF were commissioned in 1976 and at present, about 4 lakh tonnes per annum of urea are produced. The plants are one of the most energy efficient among those of that vintage. The feedstock was switched over from naphtha to natural gas in December 2020 and it has resulted in energy conservation and substantial environmental benefits.

In line with the new urea policy of the Department of Fertilizers, which directs urea producers to further improve their energy consumption norms, MCF decided to carry out a major revamp of the ammonia plant with an intention to improving its performance at par with modern plants in terms of energy consumption and cost of production of urea.

The existing plants were studied by renowned technology providers in the field of ammonia and accordingly, the revamp plan was designed based on technology provided by Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR). Environment clearance was obtained from Ministry concerned in August 2018 and subsequently, detailed design and engineering was carried out by Worley.

The construction work of the plant will commence, with the foundation stone laying by the Minister.

And, the project is scheduled for commissioning in June 2022.