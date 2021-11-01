Khuba launches STRIVE programme to make candidates industry-ready

MANGALURU

01 November 2021

The project aims at creating awareness through industry clusters to address issues pertaining to micro, small and medium enterprises

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba on Friday launched Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) programme, a World Bank-funded project being implemented through Kanara Industries Association-Industrial Cluster here.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Mr. Khuba said that education was not just obtaining knowledge but it also includes developing skills. He said that the apprentice should work with confidence and interest to overcome any problem.

STRIVE KIA-IC president Prakash Kalbavi said that the project aims at creating awareness through industry clusters to address issues pertaining to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Improving the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and apprenticeship is the objective. KIA-IC is one among the three in the State and among 19 in the country chosen by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for the STRIVE programme.

KIA-IC has opted for five trades — Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Mechanic Motor Vehicle (all engineering) and Programming And Systems Administration Assistant (non-engineering for women). Through this programme, KIA-IC intends to provide jobs for youth through apprenticeship programme where they are trained on the job with good stipend. It also provides placement assistance to apprentices through local industries and establishments.

SSLC pass as well as ITI-pass students are considered for the programme where they will undergo training for two years and one year, respectively. They will get National Apprenticeship Certificate from the Directorate General of Training upon clearing the assessment and examination.

Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, KIA president Ajith Kamath, Indo-German Vocational Education in India Head of Project Rodney Reviere, KCCI president Shashidhar Pai Maroor, CII-Mangaluru Chairman Jeevan Saldanha, STRIVE Nodal Officer and Principal, ITI Mangaluru, Gridhar Salian, KIA office-bearer Gaurav Hegde and others were present.