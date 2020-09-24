Mangaluru

Khazi passes away

Khazi of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga and Islamic scholar P.M. Ibrahim Musliyar Bekal passed away in a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 71. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

He was born in Naringala village, Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada. The last rites were performed at Marikkala masjid, near Montepadavu in Bantwal taluk.

K.S. Mohammed Masood, former MLC and president of the Muslim Central Committee, Mangaluru, has expressed his condolences.

