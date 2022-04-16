Khandre to lead Congress protests in Kalayana Karnataka demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will lead the protest in Gadag, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad and Shivamogga districts

Demanding the arrest of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and to charge him under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to protest across the State from April 16 to April 20.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre addressing press persons in Bidar on Saturday, said that the Congress leaders will hold a series of protests to exert pressure on the State government to arrest Mr. Eshwarappa and to appoint a sitting judge of the High Court to monitor the probe. The deceased Mr. Patil had earlier alleged that Mr. Eshwarappa had sought a 40 percent commission to clear his pending bills of over ₹4 crore.

Mr. Khandre will spearhead the agitations in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir districts.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will lead the agitation in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts.

M.B. Patil, KPCC campaign Committee Chairperson will spearhead agitations in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. Meanwhile, G. Parameshwara, former deputy Chief Minister will lead agitations in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. Similar agitations will be led by former Minister H.K. Patil at Ballari district. Former minister Ramalinga Reddy will lead protests at Ramanagara, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi will organise protests at Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Vijayapura districts, another KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed will lead protests at Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Tumkuru districts.

The Congress leaders will not rest till Mr. Eshwarappa is arrested and send him behind bars, Mr. Khandre added.