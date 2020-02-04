Khadi silk robes for Mangalore University convocation

Mangalore University will have khadi silk ceremonial robes for the annual convocations henceforth.

It will be as per the directive of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to go for handloom fabric, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya and Registrar (Administration) A.M. Khan told the Academic Council meeting on Monday. If possible, the university will switch over to khadi silk for the convocation scheduled later this month, they said.

The colours of some of the robes will also change and ‘angavasthram’ will have the university logo emblazoned on both its ends.

So far, the university was using a mix of velvet and silk for ceremonial robes in the convocations.

The Chancellor will have rich dark red or vermilion gown with gold and blue border angavasthram. The Pro-Chancellor will wear a navy blue gown with golden yellow angavasthram with blue border. The Vice-Chancellor will have a sky blue gown with silver angavasthram with red border while the two Registrars of the university will wear sky blue gown with purple angavasthram with purple border. Deans will wear cream gown with purple angavasthram with gold border.

Members of the Academic Council will wear light cream gowns with red angavasthram with suitable border. Syndicate members will wear light cream gown with dark blue angavasthram with suitable border.