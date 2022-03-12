Khader’s long-time associate to join BJP

March 12, 2022 17:08 IST

Santosh Kumar Shetty Assaigoli, former Ullal Block Congress president and long-time associate of Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Shetty said that he was disgusted with Mr. Khader who, he alleged, was promoting only those close to him.

Advertising

Advertising

“He has largely distanced me and other long-time party workers. As I aspire to grow in politics, I am leaving the Congress and joining the BJP along with nearly 100 of my supporters,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said he has been associated with the Congress since the days of former Ullal MLA and father of Mr. Khader, U.T. Fareed.

“I was Ullal Block Congress president for two five year terms. I was made the president for the third term. Before completion of this five year term, Mr. Khader replaced me with Sadashiva Ullal, six months ago. This was done without consulting me. This has hurt me a lot,” he said.

Asked why he was quitting the Congress for his strained relation with Mr. Khader, Mr. Shetty said Mr. Khader’s influence was across the party at the national, state and district levels. “I need to be subservient to him to grow in the party and I cannot do it. Hence I decided to leave the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Shetty said he has attended workshops of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and was well acquainted with nationalist philosophy of the RSS and the BJP. “I see a future for me in the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Shetty and his supporters will join the BJP at a function to be held at a hotel near Kuntikana Junction around noon on Sunday.