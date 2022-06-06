Khader urges Centre to exempt KIOCL from paying export duty

Recently, the Centre imposed duty of 45% for export of pellets eating into the profits of KIOCL

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader on Monday urged the Central Government to grant export duty exemption for KIOCL for export of pellets.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Khader said that recently the Centre imposed duty of 45% for export of pellets. This step will eat into profits of KIOCL, which is the only Government undertaking that is engaged in exporting of iron pellets.

It is from the KIOCL’s pellet manufacturing facility in Mangaluru that pellets are exported to different parts of the world. KIOCL was spending heavily on getting iron ore from different mines in the country.

“Imposing 45% export duty will elminate the slender profits that KIOCL was making from export of pellets,” he said and added, “We do not want KIOCL to meet the same fate as BSNL, which is facing hard times to pay salaries to its employees.”

Mr. Khader said Central Government should forthwith grant exemption for KIOCL from export duty.

Sources said the KIOCL has already written to the Central Government seeking exemption from export duty. The Centre had exempted KIOCL from export duty in the past, sources said.