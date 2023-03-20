Khader slams government for inability to handle pourakarmika strike

March 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader on Monday charged the government with failing to address the strike by pourakarmikas across the State, thereby enhancing the woes of residents.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Khader said the strike has been going on for several days, resulting in garbage pileup across Mangaluru and other towns and cities.

Government working has come to standstill and it appeared to be in an ICU. Besides the garbage issue, corruption has made the administrative machinery rotting, he alleged.

Mr. Khader said the erstwhile Congress government had solved the issue of pourakarmikas at one level through direct recruitment. The present government could have addressed the issue by regularising their services on seniority basis; however, the government was yet to act. The issue should have been addressed on priority basis in the interest of public health and sanitation, he said.

If the government fails to address the issue of pourakarmikas, the public may get provoked and resort to agitation, he warned.

Though the government during the Budget session had promised to release ₹30 lakh to every Assembly constituency to tackle drinking water and other emergency issues, the same has not been released, Mr. Khader regretted.

Rural areas were facing several drinking water problem at many places across the State.

The former Minister said the government appears to have run out of funds as several basic services were not being made available at different departments.

Giving the example of transport department, Mr. Khader said the department was not issuing registration certificate and driving licence cards and instead issuing them on plain papers.

Mother and Child (Thayi) cards were not available with the Health and Family Welfare Department. The officials, who should have taken the responsibility were busy assisting the ruling party in undertaking poll campaign, he alleged.

On former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s election plans, Mr. Khader said he would decide from where to contest.

Wherever he contest, Mr. Siddaramaiah has the capability to win from any of the 224 constituencies, he said.

Congress leaders Kallige Taranath Shetty and others were present.