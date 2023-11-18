Khader promises multi-outdoor sports complex at Yemmekere ground

November 18, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Saturday assured Yemmekere residents of building a multi-outdoor sports complex outside the new swimming pool complex, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 24.

Mr. Khader said this follows an interaction with members of the Yemmekere Horata Samiti, who had called for a protest on Sunday, November 19, accusing the State government of not showing interest in developing the two acres of the ground for use of residents for playing cricket and other outdoor sports.

Mr. Khader said the government was committed to developing the two acres of the ground into a place where people can play cricket, football, volleyball, and kabaddi. A walking track would also be developed at the ground, he said.

In-charge managing director of Mangalore Smart City Ltd. K. Raju said ₹2 crore had been set aside for the development of Yemmekere ground. The ground development work would start on December 6.

When a resident referred to reports about local people not being allowed entry into the new swimming pool, Mr. Khader said there was no question of leaving locals out. “This new pool has been built to harness the local sporting talent. Locals will certainly be allowed to use the new pool,” he said.

Subsequently, Dinakar Shetty, president of the samiti, said, “In the light of the commitment towards the development of the ground expressed by Mr. Khader, we have decided to withdraw the protest called on Sunday.

The 19th National Masters Swimming Championship will be the first sporting event to be held at the new swimming pool complex constructed by the MSCL at a cost of ₹24.94 crore on three acres of Yemmekere ground. The competition will be held in the 10-lane 50mX25m pool. There is also a five-lane practice pool and a children’s pool. All three pools are on the second floor of swimming pool complex.

Statement criticised

In a statement criticising the hurried manner in which the new pool is being inaugurated, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamat said the development of the ground and construction of the swimming pool were taken up together and the foundation stone was laid several days ago. “Without development of the ground, the new pool is now being inaugurated,” he said. Making Mr. Siddararamaih lay the foundation stone for the second time was nothing but maligning the image of the Chief Minister, he said.

Questioning Mr. Khader’s recent press meet to announce the inauguration of the swimming pool by the Chief Minister, Mr. Kamath said his action was unbecoming of the post of the Speaker. “Mr. Khader should make it clear whether he is the Assembly Speaker or the Congress spokeserson,” he said, and added that no Speaker in the past had conducted himself this way.

