Khader: Bridge-cum-barrage project yet to get administrative approval

Minister for Urban Development and Dakshina Kannada in-charge U.T. Khader said here on Sunday that the government is yet to give administrative approval for a bridge-cum-barrage project planned across the Netravathi from Adyar to Harekala.

Speaking to reporters at the Thumbe vented dam site after inspecting the water storage at the dam, he said that the process of getting the administrative approval for the project, announced in the 2018-19 State Budget, is on. Later, bids will be invited to take it up.

‘Will prevent intrusion’

When the project, planned about 3 km downstream of the Thumbe dam, is completed, it will prevent intrusion of saline water into the Netravathi and will store sweet water, what will mainly be used to supply to Ullal and nearby areas of Harekala, Innoli and Konaje.

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earmarked ₹174 crore for the project to be taken up under the Paschima Vahini scheme launched in 2017 to build vented dams across rivers flowing west not only to provide drinking water but also to improve groundwater table.

Mr. Khader said that the bridge will have a 7-m wide carriageway (road) connecting Harekala village on Konaje side with Adyar on NH 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru). There will be 1m wide footpaths on both the sides of the carriageway. Hence the bridge would be 9m wide.

Though the project has provision to store water up to a height of 4m, water will be stored up to 3m, he said.

No dependence on MCC

The Minister said that when the project is completed, Ullal and nearby areas need not depend on the Mangaluru City Corporation to get drinking water.

Now the water stored in Thumbe dam is being supplied to Ullal and Mulky towns. When the project is completed, it will become the third dam on the Netravathi between Shambhoor and Adyar within a distance of about 15 km.