Speaker of Legislative Assembly and MLA of Mangaluru U.T. Khader on Sunday, June 30, asked the MESCOM top brass to build electricity infrastructure at Ullal, Mulky, and Moodbidri areas on the outskirts of Mangaluru keeping in mind the growth of those areas in the next 30 years.

Holding a meeting at the MESCOM’s corporate office, the Speaker said that the growth of Mangaluru city is saturated. Hence, industrial and other developments would have to take place on the outskirts. The electricity supply will have to prepare itself to cater to the needs of people and industries in those areas by planning and building the infrastructure.

Mr. Khader held the meeting in view of electrocution of three people in Dakshina Kannada, two in Mangaluru city and another at Shibage village in Belthangady taluk, last week during rains.

Cautions MESCOM

The Speaker cautioned MESCOM that its respective Executive Engineers will be held responsible in case of any electricity-related deaths in public places in the future. Hence, they should take all precautionary measures and make their lower staff to perform their duties without any fail. “Don’t regret for suspensions later,” he said.

Mr. Khader said that the officials should identify the transformers, electricity poles and power supply cables which are likely to pose risk to the lives of people well in advance and take preventive measures.

‘Take up IEC activities’

He said that awareness on safety aspects should be created among people through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities. Tools of social media should be used effectively to educate consumers on how to protect themselves from dangers of electricity flow.

When D. Padmavathi, Managing Director of MESCOM, showed the Speaker a handout prepared by the company to create awareness, the Speaker said: “Make it simple by stuffing less contents which can be read out by people quickly. Don’t overload the handout with too many content. It should not appear like contents to read while appearing for an examination.”

The Speaker said that the forest and MESCOM should work in tandem to remove tree branches and trees posing danger to electricity supply lines and other infrastructure. “Why delay in removing trees or branches of trees?” he asked.

The Speaker said that the places where transformers were erected should be kept clean and beautified like in other States and foreign countries. They should not be made as places to dump trashes.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan spoke.

