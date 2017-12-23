Khader announces MSP for ragi, toor dal

The State government will procure ragi and toor dal from farmers for ₹2,300 and ₹6,000 a quintal respectively, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader on Friday.

Mr. Khader, who is a member of the Minimum Support Price Committee of the government, said procurement at those rates would start from the end of this year. He told reporters that farmers were distressed over the fall in prices of ragi and toor dal. The market price of ragi is ₹1,600 while that of toor dal is between ₹3,500 and ₹4,500 a quintal. Following directions from the Chief Minister, the Minimum Support Price Committee decided on the MSPs.

The ragi and toor dal procured from the farmers will be sold through the Public Distribution System (PDS). A card holder will be given 2 kg of ragi and 5 kg of rice, instead of 7 kg of rice. He or she will also be given 1 kg of toor dal, he said.

Mr. Khader said of the ₹2,300 support price for ragi, the Centre will pay ₹1,900 and the State ₹400. Of the ₹6,000 for toor dal, the Centre will pay ₹5,550. The ragi and toor dal will be procured by the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, he added.

The Minister said they have estimated procurement of 2 lakh tonnes of ragi and more than 10 lakh tonnes of toor dal, which was procured last year, he said.

Mr. Khader added that the market price of maize too was falling, but the authorities were not in a position to announce an MSP for it because of the Centre’s directive that MSP can be given only for purchase of grains distributed through PDS.