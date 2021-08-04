K.G. Shenoy passes away

MANGALURU

Karkala Govinda Shenoy, retired chief manager of Syndicate Bank and who was associated with the automobile industry, passed away in Mangaluru on Tuesday due to age-related illness. He was 86.

K.G. Shenoy, as he was known, is survived by his wife Tara Shenoy, daughters Sangeetha Pai and Preethi Nayak and son Damodar Shenoy. His eldest Manjunath Shenoy predeceased him, said a release. The cremation was organised at the Boloor crematorium here in the evening.

Born on September 23, 1934 at Agumbe in Shivamogga district, Shenoy retired from Syndicate Bank as chief manager in 1990. He had a lifelong association with the automobile industry in the region. His father Manjunath Shenoy alias Appu Rao was the founder of The Motor Gadi Transport Services (MGTS).

Shenoy joined Arvind Motors as a sales manager after his retirement and later associated himself with Maroor Agencies as its honorary advisor from 1999. He was associated with DK Automobile and Tyre Dealers Association since 1992 as vice-president and later as patron. He spearheaded the work on the Auto Bhavan building of the association at Maroli that was completed in 2011.

Being instrumental in the formation of the Federation of Karnataka Automobile and Allied Industries Associations in 1999, he was its president from 2003 to 2005.